Image copyright National Crime Agency Image caption About 24kg of drugs were found in two separate addresses

Cocaine worth more than £2m and £300,000 of cash has been seized in a drugs bust in Kent.

Five people were arrested as part of a drugs and money laundering investigation run by the National Crime Agency (NCA) and the Met Police.

Two men aged 32 and 29 were arrested in Gatwick Road, Gravesend, and 20kg of cocaine seized from a van.

A third man was seen fleeing the scene as officers closed in and he is now wanted.

Officers then raided an address in the same road and found another 4kg of cocaine.

A 32-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of supplying drugs.

'Significant result'

Searches led the force to nearby Rochester Road, where £300,000 in cash was found.

A 51-year-old man and a woman aged 50 were arrested on suspicion of money laundering offences.

NCA head of specialist operations John Coles said: "Taking this amount of Class A drugs off the streets is a significant result as we know cocaine fuels gang violence and exploitation.

"Seizing drugs and cash has a major impact on the wider organised crime groups that are involved in drug distribution, and prevents them from investing profits in further offending."

All those arrested remain in custody.