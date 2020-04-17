Image copyright PA Media Image caption Immigration Enforcement officers and a suspected migrant were pictured wearing face masks

Home Office staff have been seen fitting face masks to people believed to be migrants at Dover.

Pictures show Immigration Enforcement officers, themselves wearing masks and gloves, processing suspected migrants at the port on Friday.

April has been the busiest month on record for small boat crossings, with more than 350 people reaching England.

The Home Office said the coronavirus pandemic was having "no impact on our operational response" to crossings.

It has previously said all staff have access to personal protective equipment (PPE), but has not commented on reports that face masks are being given to migrants.

Image copyright PreMar Manche Image caption French authorities rescued 44 people from three stricken boats

More than 800 people have crossed the Channel in small boats this year, including 29 in a single vessel on Easter Sunday.

French authorities rescued 44 migrants - including eight children - from three boats that got into difficulty in the early hours of Friday.

Governments on both sides of the Channel last year pledged to make crossings an "infrequent phenomenon" by the Spring.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption The Home Office said coronavirus has not affected its response to Channel crossings

Volunteers say migrants living in makeshift camps in northern France are dangerously exposed to coronavirus.

Clare Moseley, of Care4Calais, said she was "very worried" about the potential for the virus to spread, with migrants living in "overcrowded" conditions, without access to clean water to wash their hands.

"That's the worst case scenario," she said.

She added conditions in the camps were "the worst I've ever seen" as many charities have "pulled out" as a result of the pandemic.

Image copyright Care4Calais Image caption Volunteers say migrants are living in overcrowded conditions with no running water

Remaining volunteers, who routinely wear face masks and gloves, are focused on meeting a shortage of food and water, meaning toiletries and clean clothes are not being delivered, she said.

As a result, she said personal hygiene in the camps had deteriorated.

"We are seeing people who haven't changed clothes in weeks," she said.

Nine people have so far been taken away by local authorities and placed in isolation after displaying symptoms of Covid-19, Ms Moseley added.