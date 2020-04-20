Image copyright Google Image caption The teenager was injured in Tonge Road and later died in hosptial

A man has been charged over the death of a teenager injured in a motorcycle crash at a funeral.

The 17-year-old boy was one of about 150 people attending a funeral in Sittingbourne, Kent, on 16 April.

Robert Varrier, 29, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving and will appear at Maidstone Crown Court on 18 May.

The teenager, who was on foot in Tonge Road, suffered head injuries and later died in hospital.

Mr Varrier, of Sittingbourne, is charged with causing death by dangerous driving, causing serious injury by dangerous driving and failing to stop following a road traffic accident.