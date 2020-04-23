Image copyright Jack Couzins Image caption Armed police arrested a suspect at a flat in Dock Head Road, Chatham

A man has been charged with possessing imitation firearms after weapons were apparently fired from the balcony of a block of flats.

Armed officers were called to the apartments in Dock Head Road, Chatham, on Wednesday morning.

Michael Alunomoh, 33, was later arrested and six imitation firearms were seized, Kent Police said

Mr Alunomoh, of Marina Point East, is accused of possessing imitation weapons with intent to cause fear of violence.

He is due to appear at Medway Magistrates' Court later.