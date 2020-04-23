Image caption The site is next to Ashford International railway station

Amazon and Netflix are said to be poised to back a £250m film studio project on the site of a derelict Victorian railway works in Kent.

Ashford council approved the plans at a virtual planning meeting on Wednesday.

The borough council said the studio, near Ashford International, would establish the town as a key UK hub for the creative industries, boosted by fast connections to London and Europe.

Developer Quinn Estates said the scheme would bring 2,000 new jobs to the town.

Image caption There will be four film studios and space for a film school, planners said

Council leader Gerry Clarkson said the development would be "one of the most important economic drivers for the borough in the next few years".

He added: "These exciting proposals involve finding a new use for one of the longest listed buildings in the country, which is of significant historical value but has been left to decay."

Ashford International Studios, which will include four studios with a hotel, apartments, conference facilities and space for a film school, is due to open in 2022.