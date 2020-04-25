Image copyright NCA Image caption Cocaine with a street value of £3m was seized by police and Border Force officers

Two men have been charged with importing drugs after a haul of cocaine worth £3m was found in a lorry.

National Crime Agency and Border Force officers discovered 36kg of the drug inside the truck which arrived in Dover from France on Thursday.

Gary Sloan, 50, and Jason Bunce, 57, have been charged with conspiracy to import Class A drugs.

A 40-year-old man from Dover who was arrested has been released under investigation.

Mr Sloan, of Magheralin, Northern Ireland, and Mr Bunce, of Kingswood, Kent, are due to appear at Canterbury Magistrates' Court later.