Image caption Armed police arrested a suspect at a flat in Dock Head Road, Chatham

A man has been remanded in custody after being charged with possessing imitation firearms in Kent.

Armed officers were called to the apartments in Dock Head Road, Chatham, on Wednesday morning after weapons were apparently fired from a balcony.

Michael Alunomoh, 33, appeared before Medway Magistrates' Court on Saturday morning.

He did not enter a plea, and will appear before Maidstone Crown Court on 26 May.

Mr Alunomoh, of Marina Point East, is accused of possessing imitation weapons with intent to cause fear of violence.