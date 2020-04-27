Image copyright PA Media Image caption Border Force picked about 47 migrants in four vessels off the Kent coast

Eight boats with more than 90 migrants on board have been intercepted in the English Channel by UK Border Force and the French authorities.

The first boat stopped by a Border Force vessel off the Kent coast was carrying 13 men and two women, the Home Office said.

Three other boats contained about 30 men and two women. All said they were Iranian, Syrian, Kuwaiti and Iraqi.

French officials intercepted four more boats, with 44 migrants on board.

Those on board the boats stopped by Border Force were taken to Dover and transferred to immigration officials.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Immigration officials wear protective equipment as they process the migrants

All those detained are being monitored for signs of coronavirus, the Home Office said.

On Saturday, 35 migrants were intercepted by Border Force boats while attempting to cross the English Channel.

It follows the interception of five dinghies carrying 76 migrants in the same area on Friday.

More than 1,000 migrants have been intercepted by Border Force vessels trying to reach the UK so far this year.

