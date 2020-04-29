Kent

Transgender man Freddy McConnell loses appeal bid to be named father

  • 29 April 2020
Freddy McConnell Image copyright Shutterstock

A transgender man who gave birth to a child has lost his latest legal bid to be registered on the birth certificate as the father rather than the mother.

Freddy McConnell appealed against a decision made by a High Court judge that a person who carries and gives birth to a baby is legally a mother.

Mr McConnell, from Kent, wanted to be named father or parent on the document.

Three Appeal Court judges sitting in London rejected his case.

