Transgender man Freddy McConnell loses appeal bid to be named father
- 29 April 2020
A transgender man who gave birth to a child has lost his latest legal bid to be registered on the birth certificate as the father rather than the mother.
Freddy McConnell appealed against a decision made by a High Court judge that a person who carries and gives birth to a baby is legally a mother.
Mr McConnell, from Kent, wanted to be named father or parent on the document.
Three Appeal Court judges sitting in London rejected his case.