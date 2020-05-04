Border Force intercepts 49 migrants off Kent coast

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Border Force picked up 49 migrants in the early hours of Sunday morning

Forty-nine migrants on board three dinghies were intercepted on Sunday morning, the Home Office has confirmed.

The 43 male and six female passengers were found sailing towards the Kent coast between 05:00 and 06:00 BST.

Minister for immigration compliance Chris Philp said the government was working "to dismantle and arrest gangs" involved in people smuggling.

More than 10 people smugglers have been jailed this year as a result of Immigration Enforcement investigations.

The Home Office said the 49 individuals were being interviewed by immigration officials, as a further 31 people were prevented in France from travelling to the UK.

"Criminals are abusing vulnerable men, women and children by trafficking them across the Channel," Mr Philp added.

"This illegal and criminal activity is subject to heavy law enforcement activity by Border Force, the National Crime Agency, Immigration Enforcement and French law enforcement."

Home Secretary Priti Patel has been in touch with her French counterpart this week to discuss new approaches to tackling the issue and how more migrants can be returned to France, according to the Home Office.

The Government said coronavirus had had no impact on the response to small boat incidents, and border control staff have PPE available to them.