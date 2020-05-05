Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to a disturbance at a property in Cambridge Crescent, Maidstone on Monday evening

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder following a stabbing in Kent.

Police were called to a disturbance at a property in Cambridge Crescent, Maidstone, at about 21:15 BST on Monday.

The victim, who was believed to be known to his attackers, was declared dead at the scene.

A cordon was put up around Cambridge Crescent and parts of Northumberland Road and forensic teams remain at the scene.

A Kent Police spokesman said: "An investigation to establish the circumstances of the incident has been launched by the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate and two men, who were known to the victim, have been arrested."

"They remain in police custody."