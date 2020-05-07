Image copyright Google Image caption Sonny Manville allegedly assaulted two officers in Bull Lane, Newington

A teenager has been charged with assault after allegedly spitting at a police officer and claiming to have Covid-19.

Sonny Manville is accused of assaulting two officers while being questioned in Bull Lane in Newington, Kent, at about 11:15 BST on 4 May.

It is alleged he kicked out at one officer and spat at another.

The 19-year-old, of Top Dartford Road, Swanley, is due to appear at Medway Magistrates Court on 26 June.