Cocaine worth more than £25m has been seized from a vehicle claiming to be taking medical supplies to a hospital.

The Belgian-registered van was stopped at border controls in Coquelles, France, as it headed towards the UK.

Border Force officers searching the van on Tuesday found an estimated 285kg of cocaine hidden among dry ice

Belgian national Padmore Asamoah was charged with the attempted importation of a Class A drug, and appeared before Medway Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Maidstone Crown Court on 3 June.