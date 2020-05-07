Image copyright Dr Riyaz Shah Image caption Dr Tariq Shaf had worked at Darent Valley Hospital for 13 years

A "dedicated and respected" doctor has died after contracting coronavirus.

Dr Tariq Shafi was the lead consultant for haematology for 13 years at Darent Valley Hospital in Dartford, Kent.

Dartford and Gravesham NHS Trust said: "With much sadness we confirm the untimely death of our colleague, Dr Tariq Shafi.

"Tariq built an amazing team of dedicated clinicians and support workers, placing them and his patients at the heart of everything he did."

Dr Riyaz Shah, a friend and colleague of Dr Shafi posted on Twitter of his deep sadness.

He described the 61-year-old as "a very softly spoken and humble man".

"A dedicated doctor and astute clinician. We've lost one of our best."

