Another boat carrying migrants has been intercepted by the Border Force off the Kent coast following a spike in the number of incidents in recent days.

More than 227 people have now crossed the English Channel since Friday, with a further 44 migrants prevented from crossing by French officials.

It is thought there were about 17 people on board the latest boat.

Minister for immigration compliance Chris Philp said the recent increase in crossings was "totally unacceptable".

He said it was "sickening that smugglers are willing to put people's lives at risk, including children".

Mr Philp said the government was "stepping up action to stop the crossings, going after the criminals perpetrating these heinous crimes and prosecuting them for their criminal activity".

Eight boats carrying 145 people were stopped on Friday, the Home Office confirmed - a record for a single day.

A further 82 were intercepted on Saturday.

Those picked up by Border Force officials said they were Iranian, Iraqi, Kuwaiti, Syrian and Afghan nationals.

Friday's total included 51 people packed on board a single inflatable boat, the Home Office said.

Of 82 people detained on Saturday, 70 were aboard inflatable boats, while 12 men were found at Dungeness on the Kent coast.

Home Secretary Priti Patel has acknowledged that a recent increase in the number of migrant boats making the dangerous crossing is linked to the Covid-19 lockdown.

She has spoken to her French counterpart, Interior Minister Christophe Castaner, who reaffirmed the commitment to carry out more returns at sea to stop the illegal crossings.

