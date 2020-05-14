Dartford murder arrest after man stabbed to death
- 14 May 2020
A man has been found stabbed to death in an alleyway in Kent.
The body of the man, believed to be in his 40s, was discovered near Oakfield Lane in Dartford at about 08:15 BST on Thursday.
Police said he had sustained "injuries consistent with stab wounds" and officers from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate remain at the scene.
A man in his 40s has been arrested on suspicion of murder.