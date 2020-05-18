Image caption Kent County Council has already spent £5m on personal protection equipment

The coronavirus pandemic could cost Kent County Council about £200m, leaving it with an "enormous hole" in its budget.

The Conservative council had originally forecast the crisis would cost the authority an extra £130m.

The cabinet member for finance Peter Oakford, said a letter is being sent to Chancellor Rishi Sunak to make him aware of the situation.

Mr Oakford said the council could also face up to a £30m loss of tax revenue,

"We could be spending £200m and at the moment we have got about £69m to £70m back from government. The hole could be enormous," he said.

"There are areas where people are saying 'we need money, can you help us' and we are having to say 'no'."

The council's governance and audit committee was told on Wednesday the council's budget will have to be revised, the Local Democracy Reporting Service has reported.

'No crystal ball'

Mr Oakford said: "We are being very cautious as to where that money is being spent. We are concerned whether the government will cover all the costs that we have laid out."

The county council has already committed about £5m for the bulk purchases of personal protective equipment (PPE), £11m on temporary mortuary facilities and extra funding towards adult social care services.

Mr Oakford added: "There are so many unknowns and we really don't know where we are going to end up.

"I don't think anyone has a crystal ball to see where we will be in two to three months' time."

Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.