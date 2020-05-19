Image copyright LDRS Image caption Rommel Bernarte helped establish a network of Tang Soo Do training centres

A martial arts instructor who had a life-saving liver transplant 10 years ago has died after testing positive for Covid-19.

Rommel Bernarte, 49, a black belt and master in Tang Soo Do, died on 11 April after falling ill at the end of March.

The father-of-two, from Dartford, had established training centres specialising in the Korean martial art across London and Kent..

His son Ryan said his father had been "very physically fit".

"Dad was so full of life," he said. "There was this aura about him that people just gravitated to."

His father had became an advocate for organ donation after receiving successful treatment for a congenital liver condition at the Royal Free Hospital in London in 2009.

He would have been "really disappointed" that his organs could not be donated due to coronavirus, his son told the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Instead the family are raising money in his name, with more than £10,000 donated so far, to be split between the Royal Free Hospital and Darent Valley Hospital, where he was treated last month.