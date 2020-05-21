Image copyright kent Police Image caption Vasilios Ofogeli attacked four people with a machete-style knife

A "remorseless" teenager who fled to Greece hours after murdering a man in a stabbing rampage outside a club has been detained for at least 20 years.

After being convicted of killing Andre Bent, 21, outside Gallery in Maidstone, Vasilios Ofogeli, 17, recorded a drill track about killing a man and how three others should have died too.

On the night of the attack Mr Bent had been watching rapper Mostack perform.

Judge Justice Cutts described Ofogeli as "remorseless" and "immature".

Ofogeli was 16 when he carried out the attack on 25 August. He also tried to kill two other people and seriously wounded a third.

Sentencing the teenager at Maidstone Crown Court, the judge said: "Following your conviction, you came into possession of a mobile telephone where you recorded rap lyrics which were posted on social media.

"These were drill lyrics about your trial, that you killed one man but three others should have died.

"This came into hands of Mr Bent's fiancée as she was going into labour.

"This speaks volumes of your lack of remorse and the impact of your crimes. It also undermines your claims that you felt remorseful and your actions were not the real you."

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Andre Bent was stabbed in the chest and bled to death

Ofogeli's trial heard how violence broke out after Mostack's entourage left the venue's VIP lounge just before 03:00 BST.

The teenager stabbed Mr Bent, as well as Lucas Baker, Patrick Silva-Conceicao and Joshua Robinson, with a large machete-style knife.

Mr Bent, from Lambeth, south London, who had been out celebrating a friend's birthday, was stabbed in the chest.

Within hours of the killing, Ofogeli fled to Greece.

He was found guilty in March of murder, two counts of attempted murder, and wounding with intent.

Image copyright Kent Police Image caption Vasilios Ofogeli was arrested at Stansted on his return from Greece

Speaking after the hearing, Mr Bent's mother Monika Mcintosh paid tribute to her son.

"Andre was the light of my life. He was such a loving, happy person... he loved music, gardening and dancing round the house.

"Now there is silence. It's so loud, it's deafening.

"I promised myself none of my children would become a statistic... I honestly thought Andre would be safe going to Kent on a night out."

She said Mr Bent and his fiancée Maria had been trying for a baby, and she found out she was pregnant on the day he died.

"They had so much to look forward to," she added.

"Maria will bring up her child alone.

"You have robbed us of a lifetime of hugs, love and memories."