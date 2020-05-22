Image caption Two 17-year-olds have been charged following the death

A second 17-year-old boy has been charged with murder after a man was stabbed to death.

Police were called to Brookfield Road, Ashford, on 14 March and the 19-year-old victim was found dead at the scene.

In March, a 17-year-old boy from Ashford was charged with murder and a second boy of the same age charged with assisting an offender.

That second teen has now also been charged with murder and conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm.

He is due to appear before Medway Magistrates' Court on 22 May in relation to the latest charges.

Both teenagers will appear before Maidstone Crown Court on 26 June.