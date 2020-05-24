Image caption The man's body was found in Appledore

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a body was found in a road near Ashford.

Kent Police said the body of a man, believed to be in his 40s, was found in Military Road, Appledore, on Saturday. His identity has not yet been released.

A man in his 30s has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

A police spokeswoman said officers want to speak to anyone who saw people or parked vehicles in the area from Friday night to Saturday afternoon.