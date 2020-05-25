Kent

Appledore: Death of man found in road 'not suspicious'

  • 25 May 2020
Appledore village
Image caption The man's body was found in Appledore

The death of a man found in a road near Ashford is no longer being treated as suspicious, police say.

A man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of murder after a body was found in Military Road, Appledore, on 23 May.

He has now been released under investigation and officers are treating the death as accidental following the result of a post-mortem examination.

The family of the deceased has been informed, Kent Police said.

