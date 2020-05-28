Image copyright Sarah Wright Image caption Sarah and Adam Wright with baby Everleigh

A former Commonwealth Games athlete has died despite efforts to gain access to a potentially life-saving drug.

Sarah Wright, 33, was in the British Shooting team and in 2018 she found out in the same week that she had breast cancer and was pregnant.

She was accepted on to a new trial in the US and had been given special permission to travel despite a ban imposed by President Trump in March.

Mrs Wright's husband Adam confirmed she had died in a statement on Facebook.

Image copyright British Shooting Image caption Sarah Gray (Mrs Wright's maiden name) competing at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow

The 35-year-old said: "It is with the heaviest heart that I tell you our beautiful Sarah passed away yesterday morning at 11am after her health took a nose dive over the weekend."

"She fought so, so hard all the way, she was the bravest most courageous, strong, loving and wonderful wife, mother, daughter and sister," he added.

"Everleigh and I miss her greatly, there is a big void in our lives now."

The couple had been given permission to fly to the US despite a ban on travellers from Europe, including the UK and Ireland, as part of measures to tackle the spread of coronavirus.

Mrs Wright was going to have a drug called Leronlimab and its manufacturer, CytoDyn, said it had offered to pay the couple's travel expenses.

She was accepted on the trial in April after a biopsy showed she had a high chance of it being effective.

After having chemotherapy throughout her pregnancy, in 2019 Mrs Wright gave birth to a baby girl, Everleigh.

Six weeks after the birth she was told her surgery and treatment were unsuccessful and the cancer had spread to her liver and lungs.

She had exhausted all treatments available through the NHS, including a clinical trial at Maidstone Hospital.