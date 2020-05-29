Image copyright Richard Croft Image caption The castle has been shut due to the Covid-19 pandemic

A man has died after reports of a disturbance in the grounds of a castle in Kent, police have said.

Officers were called to the grounds of Lullingstone Castle, Eynsford, at 17:21 BST on Thursday to reports of rocks being thrown.

A man later died at the scene, Kent Police said. An investigation is under way.

The castle, which opens for three days each week from spring to autumn, has shut due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Lullingstone Castle was built in 1497 and is a tourist attraction in the area, featuring a 15-acre lake and several gardens containing international plants.

The estate, near the famous Brands Hatch Circuit, has been owned by members of the same family since the 15th Century.