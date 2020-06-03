Image caption Charlie Hilder died of a heart attack, post-mortem tests found

A man died of a heart attack in the grounds of a castle after arguing with two boys, police believe.

Charlie Hilder, 66, from Romford, east London, died on Thursday at Lullingstone Castle in Eynsford, Kent.

While fishing from a private boat he saw two boys at the bank and asked them to leave. They later argued in a nearby car park, Kent Police said.

A Kent anglers society previously said it believed Mr Hilder died after a confrontation with poachers.

"A brief dispute took place, during which items were allegedly thrown towards Mr Hilder," a police spokesman said.

He said another argument took place between the two boys and Mr Hilder in a car park at the medieval castle at about 17:30. The boys then left.

Mr Hilder collapsed and later died of a heart attack, a post-mortem examination carried out on Monday found.

Image caption The castle has been shut due to the Covid-19 pandemic

The two boys are described as white, between 11 and 18 years old, and were wearing dark T-shirts and lighter-coloured shorts.

Police say they are particularly keen to speak to a man and a woman, aged about 20, who were sunbathing or picnicking in the field near to the car park at the time.

They also ask anyone who was at the castle to review their photos to see if they feature the two boys in the background, and for anyone with dashcam footage of the area to contact them.

The castle is owned by Tom Hart Dyke, cousin of comedy actor Miranda Hart and the property has been closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.