Image copyright PA Media Image caption Migrants were brought ashore at Dover

Suspected migrants who tried to cross the English Channel on board small boats have been brought ashore at Dover.

A number of people wearing life jackets and blankets were seen on board the Border Force cutter Seeker when it arrived at the Kent port.

Immigration officers wearing face masks were seen dealing with the group.

The Home Office has not yet confirmed how many people were brought ashore nor commented on their nationalities.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Several people were seen in blankets and life jackets

Four migrants using shovels as paddles tried to cross the Channel on Wednesday on a makeshift raft made from two windsurfing boards tied together.

At least 1,480 migrants have crossed to the UK during the coronavirus lockdown.