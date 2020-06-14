Image copyright Google Maps Image caption She was found on the coast bound carriageway, which was closed off by police

A woman has been found dead on a motorway after being hit by a car.

The body of the pedestrian, in her 20s, was found lying in the road at junction 10a of the M20 at 03:10 BST on Sunday.

Police said she had been fatally injured on the coastbound carriageway near Willesborough, Kent.

Officers are appealing for anybody who was driving in the area at the time and who may have witnessed the crash to come forward.