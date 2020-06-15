Image caption At least 1,480 migrants have crossed to the UK during the coronavirus lockdown

At least two more boats carrying suspected migrants have been intercepted by Border Force officials crossing the English Channel to Kent.

It follows the arrival of 17 migrants in two boats on Sunday who were brought into Dover by a Border Force cutter and transferred to immigration officials.

Ten men and two women were in the first vessel, intercepted at about 03:00 BST.

The second vessel carrying five men, who said they were from Sudan, was discovered at about 13:00.

At least 1,480 migrants have crossed to the UK during the coronavirus lockdown.