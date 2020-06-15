Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Kent County Council says it hopes to start clearing the backlog of birth registrations

More than 3,500 births have not been registered in Kent owing to the coronavirus pandemic, the county council says.

Registration services have been on hold for the past three months and staff redeployed to register Covid-19 deaths.

Kent County Council (KCC), said it has plans to "significantly" reduce the backlog in the next four to six weeks.

Deaths can be registered by phone, but births need to be registered face-to-face.

KCC's head of registration, James Pearson, said: "We need to make sure we have all the necessary precautionary measures, such as screens in place, to allow those appointments to restart, which we are working on as we speak."

Appointments will be carried out over a six-day period, from Mondays to Saturdays, as KCC seeks to speed up the process and cut down its backlog by the end of July, tthe Local Democracy Reporting Service has reported.

Image copyright Catherine Wong Image caption Catherine and Vincent Wong with baby Oliver and brother Xavier want to visit relatives in Canada

The family of a baby boy who want to take him to meet his elderly grandparents in Canada say they cannot travel because birth registrations have been suspended.

Catherine Wong needs to register the birth of Oliver, who was born on 14 March, so that he can get a passport.

Mr Pearson said: "A three-month delay can have a knock on effect for families involved and this is something that the government needs to look at.

"We have built a backlog of over 3,500 births, which will now need to be cleared."

Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.