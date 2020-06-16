Image copyright PA Media Image caption Border Force officers row a small rowing boat that was towed into Dover

Suspected migrants are believed to have tried to cross the Channel to the UK amid thick fog over the Kent coast.

Border Force teams were seen with a group of people thought to have made the crossing, and officials were spotted towing a rowing boat filled with oars into harbour at Dover.

The small blue and white vessel was paddled through the port by officials.

The Home Office has not yet confirmed details of any attempts to cross the Channel on Tuesday.

However, coastguards told the BBC they dealt with four incidents.

Ambulance crews were reported to be at the scene in Dover.

It is thought the rowing boat had been intercepted in the Channel earlier and was carrying a group of men.

The English Channel is the busiest shipping lane in the world and conditions can be treacherous for small boats even when visibility is clear - but fog shrouded the coast earlier.

Meanwhile authorities in France said they rescued four migrants from a boat that was spotted by a passing ferry. Those on board, who all had mild hypothermia, were taken back to Boulogne.