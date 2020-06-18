Image caption The migrants were found in three separate incidents

More than 40 migrants were intercepted while attempting to crossing the English Channel earlier.

The Home Office said three boats were found in separate incidents, with 38 men and 5 women brought to Dover.

A spokeswoman said: "These attempted crossings are reckless acts facilitated by criminals that we are determined to stop."

The Home Office no longer gives details on how many minors make up the passengers aboard the boats.

The first interception at 05:00 BST involved 21 migrants who presented themselves as Kuwaiti, Afghani, Iranian and Iraqi.

The second, at 06:25, saw 14 people found who presented themselves as Iranian, Afghani, Pakistani and Eritrean.

The third vessel, stopped at 10:25, had six aboard who presented themselves as Kuwaiti and Syrian.

All have now been transferred to immigration officials.