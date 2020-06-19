Image copyright Mae Goodwin Image caption Barney became seriously unwell just three days after Mae took him home

Fraudsters are illegally selling sick puppies for thousands of pounds at a motorway service station in Kent.

The dogs are advertised on the internet, and buyers are told to meet at Maidstone Services off the M20.

One buyer spent £2,150 on a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel which became poorly three days after the purchase and later died.

The RSPCA and Animal Protection Services have received multiple reports of such sales at the same services.

Mae Goodwin, from Tenterden, had bought Barney, a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, in May before her 21st birthday.

Image copyright Google Image caption The breeder told Mae and her boyfriend to meet at Maidstone Services

Her boyfriend and sister had arranged to buy him for more than £2,000 and were told to meet the breeder at the service station at Junction 8 of the M20.

Ms Goodwin said: "He started being sick three days in and when I look back at photos and videos I can see he was basically deformed. His back legs and spine were funny looking.

'Devastated'

"I was devastated. I loved him so much in that little time. I was obsessed with him."

Ms Goodwin said the seller, who used the fake name Graham, had shown her the mum of the puppy before she took Barney away.

She added: "He got the puppy out the back of the car. He was quite skinny and tiny but apart from that he seemed okay."

Image copyright Mae Goodwin Image caption Barney had been bought as a 21st birthday present for Mae Goodwin

Days later he died while in the care of Kingsnorth Animal Hospital in Ashford.

Jacob Lloyd, director of Animal Protection Services, said he his charity has received multiple reports of sick puppies being sold at Maidstone Services.

He said: "Our investigations officers are currently investigating this matter. It would be inappropriate to provide specific information however we would urge anyone who has purchased a sick puppy to come forward and speak with our officers.

"We have the right to prosecute and we fully intend on utilising it in this case."