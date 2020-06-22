Image copyright PA Media

Twenty-eight migrants in dinghies and a kayak have been intercepted in the Channel.

The Border Force found the people in three vessels between 07:40 and 11:30 BST on Sunday.

There were 24 males and four females, but the Home Office no longer provides details of how many identify themselves as children.

The groups were brought ashore at Dover and will be interviewed by immigration officials.

The first three migrants were found in a kayak at 07:40, and all said they were Syrian nationals.

Then at 08:10 a dinghy with 16 people on board was intercepted, with 12 stating they were Iranian nationals, two Kuwaiti, one Iraqi and one Ethiopian.

Another nine people in a dinghy were found at 11:30, and they all said they were Sudanese nationals.