Image caption Tony Hudgell was inspired to take on the 10km challenge after watching Captain Tom Moore

A five-year-old boy who had to have both legs amputated has raised more £1m for the hospital that saved his life.

Tony Hudgell, from Kings Hill in Kent, needed the surgery because of abuse by his birth parents when he was a baby.

He set out to raise £500 by walking every day in June, but now has raised £1,014,348 including offline donations and gift aid, the Evelina London Children's Hospital has confirmed.

Tony's adoptive mum, Paula Hudgell, said: "I'm absolutely blown away."

She said: "I'm speechless. It doesn't feel real."

Image copyright Paula Hudgell Image caption "He overcomes every obstacle", Tony's mum Paula says

Inspired by Captain Tom Moore, Tony set a target of walking 10km in a month.

"We're up to 8.3km and may go over if there are days when he wants to do extra walking," Mrs Hudgell said.

"He knows it's a huge amount of money and he's going to be extremely proud and chuffed."

Mrs Hudgell said Tony had walked more than 800m on Saturday, having set a daily target of 300m

"He is over the moon."

Caroline Gormley, associate director of fundraising at Evelina London, said: "We are completely blown away by the generosity of those giving money to support Tony's incredible fundraising challenge.

"It has been truly inspiring following Tony's journey and seeing his confidence grow as the month has gone on.

"He is an absolute star and it's wonderful to know that the money he has raised will help children like Tony and their families."

Mrs Hudgell added: "This was set up to improve his walking, which would give us an idea if prosthetics were a solution, which we've seen they are.

"His walking has improved immeasurably during the challenge.

"Yesterday he even went running."

