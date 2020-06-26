Image copyright Leon Neal Image caption A further 62 migrants were picked up by Border Force officials

Five boats carrying 62 suspected migrants have been intercepted off the Kent Coast.

Border Force officials they were alerted to the first craft in the Channel at about 05:30 BST, the Home Office said.

Those on board have been handed over to immigration officials.

The latest arrivals came less than 24 hours after the Home Office announced a number of migrants successfully landed on two Kent beaches.

Two groups travelling on boats landed at Kingsdown and Abbotscliffe beach on Thursday.

One more small boat was also intercepted and 37 people were detained.

Where it is deemed appropriate, they will be sent back to France, a spokesman for the Home Office said.

At least 2,381 people have successfully crossed the Channel in 2020.