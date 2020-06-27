Image copyright Shepherd Neame Image caption The Black Boy is to be renamed The Restoration

A brewer says it is changing the name of a pub because it is "not potentially welcoming for all customers".

The Black Boy in Sevenoaks, Kent, is to be renamed The Restoration, to reflect a potential link with King Charles II.

The decision has been taken against the background of anti-racism protests and the continuing debate over statues and landmarks and their significance.

The brewery said while some customers "may not agree with our decision, we believe it is the right thing to do".

A statement on the pub's website said: "Shepherd Neame is committed to equality and diversity in every area of its business, and strives to create inclusive, welcoming pub environments for all customers to enjoy.

"After much deliberation, we have decided to seek consent from relevant authorities to change the name and provide new signage for The Black Boy in Sevenoaks.

"It was not a decision taken lightly, but we recognise that its current name is not potentially welcoming for all customers, and feel that it is the right thing to do."

It said there were many Black Boy pubs around the country and the name could reflect coal mining or chimney sweep connections - or could have been a nickname for Charles II.

Image copyright Shepherd Neame Image caption The pub in Sevenoaks dates back to 1616

Since the death of George Floyd, Black Lives Matters protests have taken place around the world.

Changes since then have seen statues taken down, companies pledging support for the movement, social media campaigns including Blackout Tuesday, some programmes removed from streaming platforms, and in the US some streets have been renamed.