Image copyright National Crime Agency Image caption Marek Wisniewski initially told officers that he did not know how the drugs had got into his vehicle

A man used a van full of toy bricks to try to smuggle cocaine with an estimated £8.1m into the UK.

Marek Wisniewski, 45, had 80 kgs of the Class A drug in the van when he was stopped at Dover's Eastern Docks.

Border Force officers found blocks of cocaine hidden behind pallets amongst boxes of toy bricks destined for a Cambridgeshire company, on 29 May.

Wisniewski, of Bytom, in Poland, pleaded guilty at Canterbury Crown Court.

The court heard he had started his journey in Poland and, when he was stopped at Dover, initially told officers he did not know how the drugs had got into his vehicle.

