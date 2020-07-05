Image copyright Google Image caption Three teenagers remain in hospital in a serious condition

A 17-year-old girl has died and three other teenagers seriously injured in a car crash in Kent.

A Suzuki Swift carrying six teenagers hit a tree in a garden in Mundy Bois Road in Egerton, near Ashford, at about 20:20 BST on Saturday.

The police watchdog has been informed because a Kent Police vehicle was "in close proximity at the time of the collision," the force said.

Two teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of driving offences.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said "police on patrol in a marked vehicle saw a vehicle containing six people that then headed off at speed".

The police car then "turned around to follow the vehicle and found it had crashed", the IOPC said.

Died in ambulance

The 17-year-old girl died while being taken to hospital by ambulance.

Two men - aged 19 and 18 - and a second 17-year-old girl remain in hospital in a "serious but stable condition," a force spokesperson said.

A 19-year-old man from Ashford and a 17-year-old girl from Maidstone, who had been discharged form hospital, have been arrested on suspicion of driving offences, Kent Police added.

Officers have asked for anyone who saw the silver hatchback to contact them to help "trace its movements and describe the manner it was being driven".

Kent Police said it had "made a mandatory referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct due to a police vehicle being in close proximity at the time of the collision".

An IOPC spokesman said it had begun "an independent investigation into the actions of the police prior to a road traffic incident in Kent".

"Part of our investigation will be to establish whether or not the police were actively pursuing the vehicle," he added.