Image caption Millie Greenway was looking forward to her 18th birthday in three week's time

The parents of a 17-year-old killed in a car crash have described her as "quirky, funny and full of life", with "the whole world to look forward to".

Millie Greenway, of Ashford, Kent, was one of six people in a car that hit a tree in Egerton on Saturday.

Three other teenagers are in hospital with serious injuries.

Andy Greenway said his daughter was "beautiful inside and out", and had her dream job of spray painting cars "at the most wonderful firm".

Image caption Six people were in the vehicle when it crashed into a tree in a garden

The Suzuki Swift in which Millie was travelling hit a tree in a garden in Mundy Bois Road at about 20:20 BST.

Two men - aged 19 and 18 - and a second 17-year-old girl remain in hospital in a "serious but stable condition".

A 19-year-old man from Ashford and a 17-year-old girl from Maidstone, who were discharged from hospital, were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, and have been released pending further investigation.

The police watchdog was informed because a Kent Police vehicle was "in close proximity".

Image caption Andy and Wendy Greenway said their daughter had "a heart of gold"

Paying tribute to Millie, her father said: "She used to love colouring her hair. She was always a bit different. She never went out looking the same as everybody else.

"One year it was shaved, then it was green, then it was blue, then it was pink."

Mr Greenway said she had been "so looking forward to her 18th birthday" in three weeks' time, and had also been due to take her driving test.

"She'd bought her own car and she'd resprayed it a beautiful bluey-green-goldie colour that she'd chosen herself in the garage she worked in, and she never got the chance to drive it."

He added: "She just had a heart of gold and everybody loved her. She was just lovely."