A man has been arrested after a small boat carrying migrants was intercepted in the Channel.

The Home Office said a Border Force cutter intercepted a vessel carrying 10 men who said they were Somali, Sudanese and Yemeni on Tuesday.

A government spokesman said the men were brought to Dover and transferred to immigration officials after the incident, at about 06:40 BST.

One man was arrested on suspicion of assisting unlawful entry into the UK.

Minister for immigration compliance and the courts, Chris Philp, said: "We are determined to dismantle the ruthless criminal gangs who facilitate these crossings and put people's lives in danger.

"An individual has been arrested in connection to the vessel that arrived today."

He said 22 people had been jailed this year in connection with people smuggling.