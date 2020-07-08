Image copyright Swale Borough Council Image caption The elderly black labrador was left tied to the gates of a kennel in Upchurch, Kent

An elderly black labrador who was dumped with a note saying he "has not learnt to be good" is to be rehomed.

The dog was found tied to railings at Jasmil Kennels in Upchurch, Kent on Monday.

Swale Borough Council said the owner was finding if difficult to look after the dog, thought to be about 14 years old, as he got older.

The owner's estranged family said they knew nothing of the plans to leave the dog and have offered to take him in.

The hound had been left with a note saying: "Please can you take me in as my owner has abandoned me after 10 years because I have not learnt to be good so I have been returned here where he found me."

The council's Stray Dogs Service posted pictures of the note and the labrador on Facebook.

The handwritten note said the abandoned dog had "not learnt to be good"

A council spokeswoman said: "We got in contact with the owner who was unable to deal with the aging dog with issues such as incontinence and didn't understand that's what comes with having a dog as it gets older."

She said the owner's family had been "very upset" to hear the dog had been abandoned and offered to give him a new home with people he already knew.

She said final checks were being carried out and the dog could be rehomed "in the next day or so".

