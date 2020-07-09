Image copyright PA Media Image caption Charlie Elphicke is charged with three counts of sexual assault

Former Tory MP Charlie Elphicke sexually assaulted a young parliamentary worker in Westminster and later claimed she was "up for it", a court heard.

The 49-year-old is accused of inviting the woman to share some champagne with him in 2016, before groping her breast.

The alleged victim told a jury at Southwark Crown Court that Mr Elphicke later accused her of misleading him about her romantic intentions.

Mr Elphicke denies sexual assault.

The woman, in her early 20s at the time, is one of two women to accuse the former Dover MP of sexual assault.

In a recording of a police interview, the parliamentary worker said Mr Elphicke had contacted her to arrange a lunch together some time after the alleged assault and peppered her with questions about her relationship status.

'Absolutely shocked'

The witness said Mr Elphicke, who is married, then told her "you know I still really like you", to which she replied that she was aware, but did not feel the same.

She said she was "absolutely shocked" when Mr Elphicke appeared to be surprised by her latest snub.

She told police: "He said 'oh, why didn't you say so?'

"I said 'I can't believe you made that comment.'

'Up for it'

"He said 'why were you so up for it in the beginning?' I was absolutely shocked.

"I said 'oh my god, how can you look at that situation and say why weren't you up for it?"'

The court previously heard Mr Elphicke said "I'm so naughty sometimes" after the alleged assault in Westminster, and later ran his hand up the woman's leg to her groin in a second incident that year.

Mr Elphicke is also accused of chasing a woman in her early 30s around his London home in 2007 after putting his hand under her top and groping her breast, chanting: "I'm a naughty Tory."

The trial continues.