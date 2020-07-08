Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption CCTV footage of Kitenge arriving in Gillingham by train was released by Kent Police

A teenager who travelled from London to Gillingham and stabbed a man to death has been found guilty of murder.

Nathan Kitenge, of Barking, stabbed Tony Eastwood five times in December.

Reporting restrictions were lifted to allow Kitenge to be named after he was found guilty on his 18th birthday at Maidstone Crown Court.

Kent Police said it was suspected the stabbing followed a drug-related dispute and Mr Eastwood was known to Kitenge, a county lines drugs dealer.

After the hearing, Det Ch Insp Tristan Kluibenschadl said: "We cannot be sure of the reason why Nathan Kitenge targeted Tony Eastwood, but what is certain is that he murdered him in broad daylight."

Image copyright Kent Police Image caption Tony Eastwood was murdered in the street after being chased, police said

Kitenge, of King Edward's Road, left Mr Eastwood for dead within an hour of his arrival by train in Gillingham at about 12:10 GMT on 20 December, police said.

CCTV had shown him walking through the town and speaking to Mr Eastwood before the older man tried to run away.

Police said Kitenge chased Mr Eastwood before stabbing him five times to the head and body.

Kitenge had claimed he was robbed of his clothes and possessions during a 19-minute gap in the CCTV and someone else carried out the attack while wearing his clothes, Det Ch Insp Kluibenschadl said.

"Kitenge's excuse that somebody else stole his clothes before attacking Mr Eastwood was ludicrous," he added.

Image copyright Kent Police Image caption Kitenge was convicted of murder on his 18th birthday

The teenager was charged after he was arrested on board a Eurotunnel train on 11 January, attempting to leave the country, he said.

Sentencing was adjourned to 24 August.