A record number of migrants crossed the Channel on the day the home secretary announced a "new operation approach" to dealing with small boat crossings.

The Home Office said 180 migrants made the crossing to the UK on Sunday in 15 boats.

More than 200 migrants were also intercepted by the French authorities and prevented from making the crossing.

The coastguard said it was dealing with a number of small boats crossing the Channel on Monday morning.

So far this year 2,660 people have made the crossing to the Kent and Sussex coast from France in small boats.

The previous highest number to get to the UK in a single day was 166 on 3 June.

Home Secretary Priti Patel said the number of crossings were rising, despite the efforts of the UK and France, and "simply cannot be allowed to go on".

She announced on Sunday the two countries had signed a deal on immigration and border management to establish a joint intelligence unit to "crack down on the gangs behind this vile people-smuggling operation".

Ms Patel said: "Despite all of the action taken by law enforcement to date - intercepting the boats, making arrests, returning people to France and putting the criminals responsible behind bars - the numbers continue to increase."

On Saturday, 21 migrants in three boats were brought back to France - including four who were suffering from severe hypothermia after their boat capsized.

