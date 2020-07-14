Image copyright PA Media Image caption Charlie Elphicke is charged with three counts of sexual assault

A parliamentary worker "groped" by a former Conservative MP confided in another woman who worked in Westminster, a court has heard.

Charlie Elphicke, 49, is accused of assaulting the young woman in 2016.

A Westminster worker told Southwark Crown Court that one of his alleged victims had spoken to her, saying "Charlie had acted inappropriately".

Mr Elphicke, the former Tory MP for Dover, denies three counts of sexual assault.

The witness said the alleged victim was "very nervous" about telling anyone what had happened.

"She was so distraught," the woman told the court, adding that she asked her to say nothing.

'Very nice wine'

She also said that in texts the alleged victim said: "It's a dirty game here."

Earlier, a statement from a close friend of the parliamentary worker was read to the court.

The friend said Mr Elphicke had taken the alleged victim out for dinner and drinks and "offered her very nice wine from his wine cellar".

The friend said she had informed him Mr Elphicke could be "handsy", and had once contacted him (her friend) in the evening asking him to pick her up, and that she was "visibly distressed" when he arrived.

Stood down

The friend said: "She told me Charlie had made an advance on her, and my understanding was that was a sexual advance."

Mr Elphicke was an MP from 2010 until 2019, when he stood down.

He was succeeded by his wife, who has accompanied him to court throughout the trial.

The trial continues.