Channel migrants: Children pictured among 137 migrants brought ashore Published duration 15 August

image copyright PA Media image caption Children were among those brought ashore on Friday, pictures show

A further nine boats carrying 137 migrants have been intercepted in the Channel, the Home Office has confirmed.

Young children were pictured among those taken ashore on Friday after four vessels brought 48 people into UK waters.

On Thursday, five boats were intercepted as they attempted the journey with 89 people on board.

Clandestine Channel Threat Commander Dan O'Mahoney said he was committed to stopping the crossings.

He added: "I will continue to work with the French to tackle the criminals behind the crossings and the organised crime networks which put people's lives at risk."

On Friday, as the UK was braced for storms, children were pictured arriving on small boats being escorted into Dover, Kent, by Border Force patrols.

'Aggressive hostility'

Officials could be seen carrying the youngsters ashore.

The Home Office does not provide information on how many children are making the journey.

But Kent County Council said it had taken at least 420 children into care this year, with more than 70 arriving so far this month.

Leader Roger Gough warned the council was just days away from being unable to look after any more.

image copyright PA Media image caption The children were carried ashore at Dover

More than 4,300 people have made the journey successfully this year.

Last week, the Home Office said it had asked defence chiefs to help make crossings of the dangerous route in small boats "unviable".

But charities have accused the Home Office of mishandling the situation.

Stephen Hale, chief executive of Refugee Action, said "aggressive hostility" to people seeking asylum was "making a difficult situation much worse".

"Knee-jerk attacks on the principle of asylum or the rule of law are unbecoming of this or any government. Britain is better than this," he added.