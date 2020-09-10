Man who smuggled £8m of cocaine in toy bricks jailed Published duration 2 days ago

image copyright National Crime Agency image caption Blocks of cocaine were found hidden among toy bricks destined for a Cambridgeshire company

A man who used a van full of toy bricks to try to smuggle an estimated £8m of cocaine into the UK has been jailed.

Marek Wisniewski had 80kg of the Class A drug in the van when he was stopped at Dover's Eastern Docks on 29 May.

Blocks of cocaine were found behind pallets among boxes of toy bricks destined for a Cambridgeshire company.

Wisniewski, 45, of Bytom, in Poland, pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing held at Canterbury Crown Court, and was jailed for eight years.

image copyright National Crime Agency image caption Marek Wisniewski initially told officers that he did not know how the drugs had got into his vehicle

He admitted a charge of attempting to import Class A drugs into the UK.

The court heard he had started his journey in Poland and, when he was stopped at Dover, initially told officers he did not know how the drugs had got into his vehicle.

