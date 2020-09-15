Coronavirus: Man 'refused to wear face mask in Bluewater shopping centre'
- Published
A man has been charged with refusing to wear a mask in a shopping centre.
Sam Francis, 30, was arrested at about 13:20 BST on Saturday at the Bluewater complex in Dartford, Kent Police said.
The force said he was the first person to face such a charge in the county.
Mr Francis, of Slades Drive, Chislehurst, who is due before Medway Magistrates' Court on 12 November, is also charged with two counts of assaulting an emergency worker.
The force said he was charged under regulation five of the Health Protection (Coronavirus, Wearing of Face Coverings in a Relevant Place) (England) Regulations 2020.