Two men arrested on suspicion of rape in Canterbury Published duration 28 minutes ago

image copyright Google image caption Police said the attack took place in Church Street, Canterbury

Two men have been arrested after a woman was raped in a residential street.

Kent Police was called out at 03:00 BST on Sunday but the attack was carried out earlier in the evening in Church Street, Canterbury, the force said.

The suspects, aged 25 and 28, were both apprehended on suspicion of rape. They remain in custody as inquiries continue.

Police were still at the scene on Sunday afternoon.