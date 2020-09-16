Border Force tackle 12 migrant boat English Channel crossings Published duration 33 minutes ago

image copyright Leon Neal image caption Border Force officials dealt with 12 small boats trying to cross the English Channel on Monday

A total of 12 boats carrying 165 migrants attempting to cross the English Channel in one day have been intercepted by Border Force officials.

The attempts took place on Monday, the Home Office said. French authorities also dealt with seven crossings involving 54 people, on Tuesday.

Crossings were being facilitated by "callous criminals" who risked people's lives for money, the Border Force said.

Fifty arrests have been made so far this year, bosses said.

Dan O'Mahoney, clandestine Channel threat commander, said the UK government was working with its French counterparts to make the route unviable and crack down on the criminal gangs responsible.

He said: "These migrants are leaving France which is a safe country, where those seeking refuge can and should claim asylum, rather than attempting these perilous crossings to the UK."